Project Manager at Probe IMT Mining

Jan 18, 2023

JOB DESCRIPTION

Probe IMT Mining is looking for a Project Manager to handle the company’s ongoing projects by working closely with the team members to ensure that all project requirements, deadlines, and schedules are on track.

This is a 12 months fixed term Contract..

RESPONSIBILITIES

Achieve revenue goals set for projects.

  • Planning and Defining Scope that support business goals in collaboration with executive management.
  • Direct and manage project development from beginning to end.
  • Allocate and Manage Project Resources.
  • Communicate with customers on ongoing basis.
  • Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.
  • Plan and schedule project timelines and millstones using appropriate tools – Ms Project etc.
  • Develop best practices and tools for project execution.
  • Coordinates project work during the project execution phase according to the project plan.

Risk Analysis and Quality Control

  • Minimize exposure and risk by implementing and audits safety standards and quality assuranc

Monitoring and Reporting

  • Issue status reports to the project team, analyse results and trouble shoot problem areas.
  • Generates and issues regular internal and external project [URL Removed] and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirement documentation and presentations
  • Create recommendation reports in order to identify successful and unsuccessful projects.
  • Creating Charts and Schedules.
  • Responsible for proper administration.

Team Engagement

  • Supervise project team members and influence them to take positive and accountability for their assigned work.
  • Effectively communicate project expectations to team members in timely and clear fashion.
  • Build, develop and grow business relationships vital to the success of the project.

Cost control

  • Developing a cost-effective plan and schedule for completion of project following a logical pattern for utilization of resources.
  • Tracks and control schedule and associated cost to achieve completion of projects within time, budget, scope, and quality.
  • Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.
  • Activity Planning and Sequencing (Develop Budgets, Cost Estimates and Resource allocations, cost estimations).

Desired Skills:

  • Ms Project Certified Technical Knowledge i.e.
  • electrical
  • solar
  • digital. Product knowledge Customer Service Computer skills
  • Project plan
  • Project budget
  • Managing Project Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Probe Mining Group of Companies was established through a process of consolidating the mining-oriented businesses within the Probe Group. Our entities across the country have flourished with a long and proud relationship as the premium provider of Auto – Electrical parts and Collision Avoidance Systems within the mining and construction industry.

