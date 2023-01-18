Senior Business Analyst

Do you have a passion for collaborating with stakeholders through individual engagements, business meetings, Agile sessions, or JAD sessions, to elicit requirements, for existing business challenges using best practices?

We seek the expertise and skill set of a Senior Business Analyst for a permanent job

Work Model:

Hybrid (Home and office)

Office location: Sandton

Core Requirements Need:

Insurance domain experience (Short Term and Life)

7+ years’ experience in business analysis

Experience modeling data structures

IIBA membership

Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) certification

Key Duties scope but not limited to:

Applying proper analysis in documenting both functional and non-functional requirements into business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications, in-line with the business architecture framework and strategy around people, process, and technology, with a solid understanding of what the SLDC requires

Determine, design, and facilitate the correct business solution for the stakeholder needs, by working with all relevant stakeholders and subject matter experts across all business functions, always putting the client first

Compile functional specifications from the business solution and use cases/scope items for developers using the business requirements, in collaboration with architects

Develop and model solutions by delivering use cases, activity and sequence diagrams based on the business solution required to the technical team

Need to represent information in formats that all stakeholders can understand, based on the SDLC followed

Modelling the data requirements to support the new solution on a functional level

Identify, investigate, and analyses problems faced by business on the current implemented solutions, understanding time and cost parameters and making innovative recommendations that will positively impact business. These would cover:

Defining automation/enhancements/fixes of processes where needed

Operational readiness and support

Create and maintain required repositories including traceability and attribute matrices using Enterprise Architect tools.

Thorough understanding of the existing and in progress implemented systems/technical capabilities and solutions that runs the business in its current state, with a primary focus on:

Operating Model and Business Capabilities.

