Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Produce financial and market intelligence by querying data repositories and

generating periodic reports.

Devise methods for identifying data patterns and trends in available information sources.

Ensure the correct distribution of information to business communities.

Liaise with the identified business users to determine their requirements and to deliver these in a timeous and repeatable manner.

Responsible for developing data on the identified platforms and for data visualization QlikSense.

Test the integrity of the data and do an in-depth analysis of the information.

Identify, elicit and document project/process requirements using appropriate

modeling technique if required.

Analyze requirements and validate with original users.

Define the testing scripts and verification criteria to ensure requirements are met.

Maintain documentation and traceability throughout the project.

Maintenance of business dashboards and report development.

Complete the New Business Reports and Strategic reports when required.

Evaluate future sales performance against current sales performance by conducting

an in-depth analysis of market segments and forecasting.

Reconciling source data to management accounts.

Contribute to the approval process for database specifications to ensure all agreed

standards and protocols are followed and data integrity is preserved.

Document “as is” and “to be” processes and describe the changes required to

migrate to the “to be” capability to record accurately the change required.

Collaborate with other teams to ensure that there is no duplication of effort and

that the correct resources are being used to provide the correct analytics.

Carry out feasibility and assessment work for proposed and current projects to

contribute to the development and continuous review of business cases.

Develop existing applications and contribute to the development of new applications

by analyzing and identifying areas for modification and improvement.

Develop new routine applications to meet customer requirements.

Create and maintain technical and/or user documentation to a high standard and

backup files to ensure instant recovery if problems occur.

Support a culture of innovation by contributing to solutions that boost creativity,

innovation, and collaboration, such as idea generation platforms, jam sessions,

and hackathons.

Maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education.

Use metrics and benchmarks to monitor accuracy and quality.

Integrate various inputs, decision criteria, and trade-offs to make effective

decisions.

Identifying, assessing, prioritizing and managing project-related risks.

Facilitate workshops.

Utilize the appropriate modeling tool(s) to diagram the requirements from data and state changes, process and process improvements, as well as use cases and user stories.

Project cost and budget management.

Design and build web pages, including layout, content production, editing, and graphic design.

Create and run queries and interact with various database interfaces and query languages. Extract patterns from large amounts of data.

Create and manage metadata systems and solutions to ensure information can be adequately found, shared, and maintained across an organization.

Requirements:

B Com General

Microsoft BI Tools

Visualization tools, preferable QlikSense

Proficient in Excel

Analytical skills

Report writing

Database Knowledge

Advance QlikSense experience

Microsoft BI stack experience (not essential)

SQL query knowledge advantageous

Minimum 6 years relevant experience

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

Business analysis

As-is process

Business Process Mapping

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Listed telecommunication company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Bonus

