Senior Infrastructure/Systems Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: Senior Infrastructure/Systems Engineer
Location: Fourways
Company: An established and successful IT Managed Services company based in Fourways is looking for a high level Senior Infrastructure/Systems Engineer to join their amazing team!
You will have excellent troubleshooting skills, a high level understanding of IT infrastructure and have the ability to keep calm under pressure. You will be working with an array of clients including large enterprise companies such as Standard Bank.
Role and experience required:
Assisting with Remote and Onsite Support to all Managed IT customers
Advanced troubleshooting
Assist with daily Server checks when assigned
Assist with Implementations when required
Assist with Standby when requested
Complete Daily Server Checks
Server Support and Virtualization
MS Office 365 administration
Networking support and implementation if required
Advanced Desktop support
IT Security: Sophos / Fortigate
MS Azure experience beneficial
Must have own car and license
Qualifications/Certifications required:
MCSE
A+ N+
Sophos firewall certification or other firewall certifications such as FortiGate
Solid firewall knowledge and experience
SQL knowledge and experience would be advantageous
Strong Windows Server and Platform knowledge and experience
Veeam experience very beneficial
Fabulous career advancement opportunities if you prove yourself as this company is growing at tremendous rate. A supportive working environment with positive and friendly team members. This is an exciting space to be in for any Senior Systems Engineer!
Should you not hear from us within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
