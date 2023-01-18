Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP Authorizations) – Gauteng Johannesburg

GoldenRule is recruiting for one of their major clients that are renowned in the insurance industry. We are in search for a Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP Authorizations) for a 4 month contract, renewable based on performance.

You will be responsible for analysis, design, and harmonization of

roles and authorizations concepts; SAP security access and user controls for all the SAP instances; Problem solving in user access provisioning activities; Analysing and troubleshooting authorization issues; Documentation of existing authorization concepts.

Requirements include:

3 – 5 years’ experience SAP Authorizations in all modules (FI, SRM, HR, BPC, BW etc.) in GRC

SAP Fiori and S4HANA experience an advantage

Experience in Solution Manager an advantage

KPA’s:

Administer and manage authorizations requests across all SAP landscape

Implement and document measures to safeguard the SAP operating environment

against accidental or unauthorized modification, destruction or disclosure.

Ensure appropriate user and system access within the SAP landscape.

Troubleshoot and resolve security problems/failures.

Track, analyze, and report the impact to company of changes/trends in the GRC and Security areas; End-users support and training

Setting up user logon ids and assigning/resetting/revoking passwords and access

Developing and updating access control tables.

Manage internal and external audit findings and apply recommendations.

Adhere to the client’s policies, procedures and standards, to ensure consistency in application across the organization.

Log management in accordance with information security and auditory requirements (implementation, monitoring, analysis, and response to anomalies)

Assists with the resolution of negative audit findings reported by internal or external auditors.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

