Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP Authorizations) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 18, 2023

GoldenRule is recruiting for one of their major clients that are renowned in the insurance industry. We are in search for a Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP Authorizations) for a 4 month contract, renewable based on performance.

You will be responsible for analysis, design, and harmonization of
roles and authorizations concepts; SAP security access and user controls for all the SAP instances; Problem solving in user access provisioning activities; Analysing and troubleshooting authorization issues; Documentation of existing authorization concepts.

Requirements include:

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience SAP Authorizations in all modules (FI, SRM, HR, BPC, BW etc.) in GRC

  • SAP Fiori and S4HANA experience an advantage

  • Experience in Solution Manager an advantage

KPA’s:

  • Administer and manage authorizations requests across all SAP landscape

  • Implement and document measures to safeguard the SAP operating environment

  • against accidental or unauthorized modification, destruction or disclosure.

  • Ensure appropriate user and system access within the SAP landscape.

  • Troubleshoot and resolve security problems/failures.

  • Track, analyze, and report the impact to company of changes/trends in the GRC and Security areas; End-users support and training

  • Setting up user logon ids and assigning/resetting/revoking passwords and access

  • Developing and updating access control tables.

  • Manage internal and external audit findings and apply recommendations.

  • Adhere to the client’s policies, procedures and standards, to ensure consistency in application across the organization.

  • Log management in accordance with information security and auditory requirements (implementation, monitoring, analysis, and response to anomalies)

  • Assists with the resolution of negative audit findings reported by internal or external auditors.

  • Implement and document measures to safeguard the SAP operating environment against accidental or unauthorized modification, destruction or disclosure.

  • Manage internal and external audit findings and apply recommendations.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

