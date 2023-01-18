GoldenRule is recruiting for one of their major clients that are renowned in the insurance industry. We are in search for a Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP Authorizations) for a 4 month contract, renewable based on performance.
You will be responsible for analysis, design, and harmonization of
roles and authorizations concepts; SAP security access and user controls for all the SAP instances; Problem solving in user access provisioning activities; Analysing and troubleshooting authorization issues; Documentation of existing authorization concepts.
Requirements include:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience SAP Authorizations in all modules (FI, SRM, HR, BPC, BW etc.) in GRC
- SAP Fiori and S4HANA experience an advantage
- Experience in Solution Manager an advantage
KPA’s:
- Administer and manage authorizations requests across all SAP landscape
- Implement and document measures to safeguard the SAP operating environment
- against accidental or unauthorized modification, destruction or disclosure.
- Ensure appropriate user and system access within the SAP landscape.
- Troubleshoot and resolve security problems/failures.
- Track, analyze, and report the impact to company of changes/trends in the GRC and Security areas; End-users support and training
- Setting up user logon ids and assigning/resetting/revoking passwords and access
- Developing and updating access control tables.
- Manage internal and external audit findings and apply recommendations.
- Adhere to the client’s policies, procedures and standards, to ensure consistency in application across the organization.
- Log management in accordance with information security and auditory requirements (implementation, monitoring, analysis, and response to anomalies)
- Assists with the resolution of negative audit findings reported by internal or external auditors.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML