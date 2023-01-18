Stephen Morony returns to Cell C

Cell C has announced the appointment of Stephen Morony as the new chief officer: wholesale business effective from 1 January 2023.

He returns to Cell C, having been responsible for the end-to-end management of Cell C’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) as the executive head for six years.

Morony has over 20 years’ experience in the ICT sector. He holds a BCom in Informatics from UNISA and an MBA from the University of the Witwatersrand Graduate School of Business.

In his new role he will focus on building the wholesale business division, a critical growth pillar for Cell C. He will also be responsible for leading the creation of a robust wholesale digital solutions platform and entrenching Cell C’s positioning as a leader and preferred provider for MVNOs. Another key focus area will be to secure new business opportunities in the SME and public sector space.

“I am pleased to welcome Stephen back to the Cell C family and wishing him much success as he executes on a strategy that is geared at leveraging the potential of the wholesale business division” says Cell C CEO Craigie Stevenson.