Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 18, 2023

Hiring Systems Analyst to work on the International Projects. Remote working opportunity!!

  • Degree in BCom Informatics or BSc. Computer Science.
  • Minimum 3-years experience as a Systems Analyst.
  • Prior experience with WhatsApp API would be advantageous.
  • Technical Requirements Analysis and Solution Modelling using UML to produce low-level technical requirements and design (data, integration, business logic).
  • Agile Methodologies
  • Strong technical writing skills.
  • Strong communication (written and verbal).
  • Solution-driven

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analyst.
  • WhatsApp
  • API
  • Agile

