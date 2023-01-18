Systems Technician

- Support, monitor, test and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.
- Support and maintain end user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance and training.
- Assist in inventory and asset management for OT resources including software, server and workstations.
- Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes and perform standard administration functions as needed.
- Test and diagnose T&A related equipment faults.
- Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level
- Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults
- Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
- Gain in depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area
- Properly escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support
- Follow up with customers, provide feedback and see problems through to resolution
- Ensure proper recording, documentation and closure
- Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
- Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.
- Stay abreast of advances in technology
- Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
- Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behaviour with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.
- Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
- Be presentable and clean daily.
- Lead by example, be flexible and willing to work overtime and time as requested by management.
- Be open minded in collecting info needed to complete tasks if no SOP is in place.
- Follow SOP’s accordingly.
- Have a positive attitude towards your work.
Desired Skills:
- Hardware Installation
- PC installation
- Installation software
- N+
- A+
- PC maintenance
- Network operating system
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric