Systems Technician

Jan 18, 2023

  • Support, monitor, test and troubleshoot hardware and software problems.
  • Support and maintain end user requirements, including troubleshooting, account maintenance and training.
  • Assist in inventory and asset management for OT resources including software, server and workstations.
  • Work with a team to automate management tasks, streamline processes and perform standard administration functions as needed.
  • Test and diagnose T&A related equipment faults.
  • Resolving cross-functional issues at technical level
  • Carry out industry standard test to diagnose and resolve faults
  • Explain technical solutions to non-technical staff
  • Gain in depth knowledge of the skills required to monitor and diagnose problems relating to technical area
  • Properly escalate unresolved queries to the next level of support
  • Follow up with customers, provide feedback and see problems through to resolution
  • Ensure proper recording, documentation and closure
  • Production of technical and architectural documentation to agreed quality standards.
  • Maximize system availability and performance through fault-tolerant configurations, efficient network and server architectures, and proactive monitoring.
  • Stay abreast of advances in technology
  • Perform additional duties as assigned by management.
  • Maintain professionalism, good attitude and appropriate behaviour with IIT personnel, clients and vendors.
  • Assist in maintaining a clean and orderly workplace/office.
  • Be presentable and clean daily.
  • Lead by example, be flexible and willing to work overtime and time as requested by management.
  • Be open minded in collecting info needed to complete tasks if no SOP is in place.
  • Follow SOP’s accordingly.
  • Have a positive attitude towards your work.

Desired Skills:

  • Hardware Installation
  • PC installation
  • Installation software
  • N+
  • A+
  • PC maintenance
  • Network operating system

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Metal Ores Mining
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *