0749_ Test Analyst (Senior) – Gauteng Pretoria

Role Title (Role Level): Test Analyst (Senior) (0749)

Location: Gauteng ,Pretoria

Contract Term: [Phone Number Removed];

Role Title (Role Level): Test Analyst (Senior)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· 5 -10 years+ experience in testing (Manual and Automated testing)

· 4 years + Test Automation experience (Selenium, Java, Cucumber, Rest-Assured)

· Web and digital project experience advantageous

· Experience with Atlassian Tools (Jira, Confluence, X- Ray, BitBucket)

· ISTQB certified

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Selenium

· Cucumber

· Protractor

· Jasmine (BDD)

· Karma

· GitHub/Gitlab

· Postman

· Rest-assured

· SOAP UI

· Rest and SOAP web services

· Java

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· IT Degree / Diploma or equivalent experience

· Agile working experience advantageous

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the Central Ordering applications (Test Automation/Manual Testing).

· Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

· Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

· Compile test cases around business requirements.

· Ability to analyse a process from start to finish

· Perform automated / manual testing of product, document the process thoroughly

· Preparation and communication of test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results.

· Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

· Eliciting requirements.

· Requirement’s analysis.

· Strong work experience with Selenium, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber and API testing.

· Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.

· Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.

· Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline.

· Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

· Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.

· Ability to review and pick up new automation tools

· Oracle/PostgreSQL database would be advantageous

· Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

· Maintenance of automation packs.

· Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA

· Assist with identification and management of risks

· Usability and UX testing.

· Responsible for defect lifecycle.

· Preparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways.

· Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

· Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation.

· Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively

· Create test data with reflecting various scenarios.

· Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting.

· Participation in Backlog Refinements.

· Manual and Automated Testing.

· Understanding of product and application development concepts.

· Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios.

· Create test data with reflecting various scenarios.

· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

· Comply and Develop Test

· Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

· Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.

· Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.

· Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

· Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

· Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Desired Skills:

Test Automation

Selenium

Cucumber

ISTQB

Learn more/Apply for this position