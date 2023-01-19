0749_ Test Analyst (Senior)

Role Title (Role Level): Test Analyst (Senior) (0749)
Location: Gauteng ,Pretoria
Contract Term: [Phone Number Removed];
Role Title (Role Level): Test Analyst (Senior)
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· 5 -10 years+ experience in testing (Manual and Automated testing)
· 4 years + Test Automation experience (Selenium, Java, Cucumber, Rest-Assured)
· Web and digital project experience advantageous
· Experience with Atlassian Tools (Jira, Confluence, X- Ray, BitBucket)
· ISTQB certified
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Selenium
· Cucumber
· Protractor
· Jasmine (BDD)
· Karma
· GitHub/Gitlab
· Postman
· Rest-assured
· SOAP UI
· Rest and SOAP web services
· Java
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· IT Degree / Diploma or equivalent experience
· Agile working experience advantageous
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the Central Ordering applications (Test Automation/Manual Testing).
· Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
· Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
· Compile test cases around business requirements.
· Ability to analyse a process from start to finish
· Perform automated / manual testing of product, document the process thoroughly
· Preparation and communication of test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results.
· Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
· Eliciting requirements.
· Requirement’s analysis.
· Strong work experience with Selenium, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber and API testing.
· Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.
· Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.
· Continuous Integration / Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline.
· Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
· Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code.
· Ability to review and pick up new automation tools
· Oracle/PostgreSQL database would be advantageous
· Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
· Maintenance of automation packs.
· Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
· Assist with identification and management of risks
· Usability and UX testing.
· Responsible for defect lifecycle.
· Preparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways.
· Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
· Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation.
· Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively
· Create test data with reflecting various scenarios.
· Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting.
· Participation in Backlog Refinements.
· Manual and Automated Testing.
· Understanding of product and application development concepts.
· Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenarios.
· Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
· Comply and Develop Test
· Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
· Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.
· Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.
· Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
· Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
· Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
Desired Skills:
- Test Automation
- Selenium
- Cucumber
- ISTQB