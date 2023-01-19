7557U – C# DevOps Developer (Chief Expert) – Gauteng Pretoria

Role Title: C# DevOps Developer
Minimum years of experience
– At least 10-12 years C# 7 technology experience
– SQL database experience
– Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring
solutions
– Experience in testing (manual or automated testing) (unit
testing- testing your own code)
– Web and digital project experience advantageous
– Cloud architecture advantageous
– Agile working experience advantageous
– Working Experience in the Financial / Banking
environment advantageous
– Communication skills
Minimum qualification required:
Relevant IT / Business Degree
Minimum Requirements:
5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS
SQL server)
10 years’ experience in developing in C#.Net
3-5 years Angular development
Proven track record of web-and desk top based
business application development including
Role Tasks
Managing projects / processes
Ability to develop within a specific sought-after
programming language
Strong working knowledge with software development
tools, techniques and approaches used to build
application solutions
Working knowledge with software development tools,
techniques and approaches used to build application
solutions
Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and
emerging computing trends
Generic Technical / Functional skills
Understanding of integration between different
technologies
Coordination between development and support
environments
Assisting with the business case
Planning and monitoring
Eliciting requirements
Requirements organisation
Translating and simplifying requirements
Requirements management and communication
Requirements analysis
Document requirements in appropriate format depending
on methodology followed
Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical / Functional skills
(Access the Skills Catalogue here)
Soft skills
Problem solving capabilities
Ability to work as part of a team
Ability to work interdependently as well as independently
and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent
quality
Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the
ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in
writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues
/ users
Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs
and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts
through to proposal and successful implementation
Strong presentation skills
Above-board work ethics
Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow
colleagues and users when required
Additional Requirements (if applicable)
Knowledge on Azure DevOps Configuration Pipeline
deployments setup
Desired Skills:
- Transact SQL
- Angular
- C#
- .Net