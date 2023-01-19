7557U – C# DevOps Developer (Chief Expert)

Role Title: C# DevOps Developer

Minimum years of experience

– At least 10-12 years C# 7 technology experience

– SQL database experience

– Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring

solutions

– Experience in testing (manual or automated testing) (unit

testing- testing your own code)

– Web and digital project experience advantageous

– Cloud architecture advantageous

– Agile working experience advantageous

– Working Experience in the Financial / Banking

environment advantageous

– Communication skills

Minimum qualification required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

Minimum Requirements:

5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS

SQL server)

10 years’ experience in developing in C#.Net

3-5 years Angular development

Proven track record of web-and desk top based

business application development including

Role Tasks

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after

programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development

tools, techniques and approaches used to build

application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools,

techniques and approaches used to build application

solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and

emerging computing trends

Generic Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of integration between different

technologies

Coordination between development and support

environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending

on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional skills

(Access the Skills Catalogue here)

Soft skills

Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently

and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent

quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the

ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in

writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues

/ users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs

and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts

through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow

colleagues and users when required

Additional Requirements (if applicable)

Knowledge on Azure DevOps Configuration Pipeline

deployments setup

Desired Skills:

Transact SQL

Angular

C#

.Net

