Angular Developer – Node JS – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Lead Product Engineer (Angular Developer) to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

The developer will look to support the existing development squad with the development of applications frontends, apis as well as general assistance.

Work on API gateway activities and enablement of teams to publish and subscribe from this and usage of the toolset (WSO2)

Work closely with the developers to implement solution that a line to the bank’s development standards.

What we are looking for:

Completed relevant degree

Minimum of 5 years’ Developer experience.

Technologies

Angular

NodeJS/.Net

APIs (Rest, GraphQL)

Relational DB (PostgreSQL)

Bonus: worked with Power BI and MS Power platform

Bonus: any AWS experience

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

