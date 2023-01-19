AWS Data Engineer (Advanced) – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an intermediate AWS Data Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
- BMW Cloud Data Hub (CDH)
- BMW CDEC Blueprint
- Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
- Kafka
- AWS EMR
- Redshift
- Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
- Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts.
- Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
- Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.
- Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus.
- Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues.
- Knowledge of the Agile Working Model.
Don’t waste time apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams (Kinesis
- Kinesis Firehose)
- Lambda
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Kafka
- AWS EMR
- Redshift
- Jira
- Parquet AVRO JSON XML CSV
- REST API