Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our esteemed client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborating with clients, internal IT, and operational business areas to deliver comprehensive system solutions and adhere to established processes.

Providing first-line system and business processes support to clients.

Managing and participating in operational prioritisation meetings and reporting.

Handling client project scope changes.

Directly supporting developers to clarify client requirements.

Managing and participating in tasks through each of the key areas of the SDLC, including classification, prioritisation, business requirements, design, testing, user training and deployments.

Performing system and system environment administration, release management and configuration.

Handling general system, process and client communication.

Identifying and implementing opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, compliance and productivity.

Continuously develop skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification or significant progress towards such qualification will be an advantage.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

A minimum of 3 – 5 years’ relevant experience.

Proven expertise in the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and associated project management processes.

Strong client service management experience.

Ability to pay meticulous attention to detail.

Good communication / interpersonal skills.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

