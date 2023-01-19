Cargowise Systems Administrator(Freight Exp)

The IT System Administrator and Security Compliance Coordinator position incorporates system support and administration of the CargoWise One Application and Security Group Compliance functions within the C1 system. This position supports the Information Technology Department as well as Global Process Compliance, Human Resources, Accounting, Finance, Operations, and other departments.

Essential Functions:

Create and maintain security groups, monitoring/auditing activity as necessary, and manage

membership assignment.

membership assignment. Train regional and local administrators on System Administration and other related topics.

Document system settings and changes as required, and monitor user training when applicable.

Serve as Level 3 support for the C1 application.

Maintain listing of approved global positions and related job descriptions.

User administration: Setup and Maintenance – Keep employee records up to date by processing employee status changes within C1 in a timely manner, including deactivation of terminated employees,

creating new employee profiles, and revising rights as required.

creating new employee profiles, and revising rights as required. Audit staff profiles and security groups and advise stakeholders of any changes.

Maintain HR information systems within C1 and compile reports as needed.

Set up company and Agent Organizations: Configure Branch, Company and Agent setup and revision

including change of address and branch mapping.

including change of address and branch mapping. When managers are unavailable, ensures Organizations are entered as temporary Orgs.

Collaborate with local IT resources to assist in warehouse setup (location and package types).

Import products for warehouse and brokerage from legacy system.

Import IATA rates and train local IT resources on how to import IATA rates.

Provide Vessel upload and data in conjunction with Master Data Management and integration Team

members

members Provide Global HR with Go-Live implementation support related to staff records and system setup

when onboarding countries.

when onboarding countries. Coordinate workflow and procedures between Global HR, Compliance and the IT department.

Update charge codes after approval is received and make Tax ID changes as needed including overriding settings and editing/distributing messages as needed.

C1 Incident Management: Review, troubleshoot and resolve C1 incidents, or escalate as appropriate.

Assign a criticality to incidents and monitor open tickets.

Maintain update communication and confirm resolution with end users or CargoWise.

Close incident after resolution is confirmed.

Compile feature requests based on incident information and submit change requests within C1 according to standard process.

Printers: Assist local IT resources in printer setup within the C1 application.

Manage printer assignment according to login groups.

Monitor customer service tasks queue for administration requests.

Provide support to end users whenever possible, or escalate to CargoWise.

Communicate changes to system end users when necessary.

Manage Process Controller Service for tasks and stop or restart as needed.

Assign Bank Accounts to General Ledger and confirm with International Finance Department, add Bank Accounts to Production environment.

Accounting Authority: Confirm authority setup as based on matrix.

Required Skills:

A solid understanding of the Freight Forwarding Industry, C1 Application and the Company’s organizational structure and processes.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to clearly articulate messages to a variety of audiences.

Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships.

Flexible and adaptable.

Ability to work in ambiguous situations.

Organized with a natural inclination for planning strategy and tactics.

Problems solving approach, root cause identification skills, and critical thinking skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and CargoWise One.

Preferred qualification and experience:

Bachelors degree in a related field.

Freight Forwarding experience (advantageous).

Experience as a system / software trainer (advantageous).

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Oral Communication

Software

Solving Problems

Written Communications

About The Employer:

Our client in the Freight industry is looking for a Cargowise Systems Administrator, with experience in freight, to join their dynamic team.

Learn more/Apply for this position