Datacentrix named Cisco Services Partner of the Year for Africa and Middle East

Hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider Datacentrix has been named as Services Partner of the Year for Middle East and Africa at Cisco’s global Partner Summit 2022, which took place recently in Las Vegas.

Cisco’s global partner awards recognise top-performing partners’ business success, innovation, and best-in-class sales and service delivery that enable substantial business outcomes for customers.

“Cisco partners are engines of growth and innovation in our shared success. Together, we have come through a challenging year to achieve outstanding results, respond to customer challenges, and meet our business imperatives,” says Oliver Tuszik, senior vice-president: global partner sales and routes to market at Cisco. “Congratulations to Datacentrix for being recognised as the Services Partner of the Year for Middle East and Africa. You have demonstrated your expertise and commitment to performance and are well positioned for continued success in the Age of the Partner.”

“Datacentrix has taken its partnership to the next level with Cisco, recently attaining Tier One Gold Level partnership status, which demonstrates our deep knowledge and expertise and confirms our status as a strategic local Cisco partner,” explains Chris Pretorius, business unit manager at Datacentrix. “This is further confirmed by the Services Partner of the Year award win for Middle East and Africa.

“Our Cisco partnership is truly growing from strength to strength. In fact, 2022 has marked one of our most successful years together, with growth of more than 25%, an excellent achievement by any standards,” he notes. “We’re anticipating additional positive development in the new year and look forward to making even greater headway together.”

Datacentrix is a Tier One Cisco Gold Certified Partner with reseller specialisations in advanced data centre architecture; security architecture; collaboration architecture; and enterprise networks architecture. The company is authorised to sell enterprise agreements in data centre, cloud, security and collaboration.