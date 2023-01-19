Developer – Xamarin at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our esteemed client maintains a steadfast conviction that their work has a profound impact on the lives and futures of individuals beyond mere financial considerations. Possessing specialised expertise in frontier and emerging markets, and a particular focus on Africa and China, our client offers independent advice, analysis, and reporting to a diverse range of clients including asset owners, investment managers, hedge funds, private equity firms, and service providers.

Role Responsibilities:

Adoption of industry-standard methodologies, such as unit testing and adherence to sound design principles, to guarantee the thoroughness and efficacy of testing.

Consideration of the business ramifications of technical deliverables.

Ensuring the technical excellence of all work produced.

Conducting comprehensive testing to ensure the reliability and functionality of all solutions.

Meeting project milestones and deadlines in a timely and efficient manner.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in a recognised software development or mathematical field.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

A minimum of 2 – 4 years of professional development experience, ideally within the financial industry.

Strong programming and business analysis aptitude.

Experience within the financial services sector is highly desirable.

Familiarity with and exposure to technologies such as Xamarin Forms, C#, MSSQL, and Automation Anywhere.

Exposure to methodologies such as TDD/BDD, Git, Jenkins, Web API, and Azure pipelines would be an advantage.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Xamarin

SDLC

