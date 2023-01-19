DevOps Engineer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Green Point

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly curious and competent DevOps Engineer who doesn’t back down from a challenge is sought by a fast-paced FinTech company to join its Agile Dev team responsible for AWS Cloud Platform and infrastructure, adhering to platform standards. The platform encompasses a dynamic customer-centric front-end, full cycle bank proven transactional backend and a fully integrated Administration portal. It has a fully autonomous customizable process and rules-based engine. The ideal candidate must have 5+ years suitable work experience including strong Linux, Bash/Python Scripting, Docker/Containerization, PostgreSQL & Networking. You must also have a solid understanding of AWS Cloud Infrastructure including EC2, SQS, SNS, SWF, Lambda, ECS, RDS, S3, IAM, CloudFront, CI/CD, MongoDB, Jenkins, Bitbuckets, Terraform/Pulumi, Node.js and JavaScript.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years relevant work experience.

Strong Linux background.

Strong Network skills (Network+ or equivalent qualification a bonus).

Strong Scripting (Bash / Python).

Strong Docker / Containerization skills.

Strong PostgreSQL.

Good understanding of AWS Cloud Infrastructure:

EC2

SQS

SNS

SWF

Lambda

ECS

RDS (PostgreSQL)

S3

IAM Roles & Policies

CloudFront Good Understanding of CI/CD. Good understanding of MongoDB. Jenkins, Bitbucket Pipeline, AWS Code Deploy or any similar CI/CD tools. Infrastructure as Code (Terraform / Pulumi). Basic understanding of Node.js. Basic JavaScript. Security Orientated.



Advantageous –

Golang.

GitOps.

SecOps.

Benchmarking.

Integration / Functional Testing.

Lambda.

Machine Learning (SageMaker).

ATTRIBUTES:

Team Player.

Sense of humour.

Learner.

Creative.

Intuitive.

Problem Solver.

Confident.

Passionate.

Mentor.

COMMENTS:

