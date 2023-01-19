Dimension Data launches 360 Observability

Dimension Data has announced the launch of 360 Observability. The managed service allows organisations to achieve deep visibility over their cloud-native applications, and hybrid IT and multicloud infrastructure correlated to business context across the entire IT stack.

It combines end-to-end maturity assessments of architectures and strategies tied to desired business outcomes and key performance indicators (KPIs), and application monitoring for comprehensive visibility into contingent performance issues to enable teams to quickly remediate problems.

Today, modern applications operate in highly complex, distributed environments. Teams often struggle to deliver secure, exceptional and reliable digital experiences because they lack insights tied to business outcomes.

Dimension Data 360 Observability, powered by Cisco Full-Stack Observability, moves beyond domain monitoring with a fully integrated approach to application performance, digital experiences, resource optimisation, multicloud infrastructure, and network and application security. With 360 Observability, teams can proactively identify, prioritise and resolve the most important issues that could impact the user experience and the overall business.

“At Dimension Data we have a legacy of collaboration and partnership, and it is this spirit that has seen us help our clients navigate digital and cloud transformation for the past 30 years,” says Jeff Jack, the principal practice head: cloud at Dimension Data. ” The launch of the Observability solution across our region marks a new chapter for our clients as well our business. The solution will provide enterprises with a tool that allows them to view end-to-end performance across systems, applications, multiple clouds and networks – all using advanced analytics and automation to transform operations and deliver a superior customer experience fuelled by Cisco technology.

The 360 Observability offering has two components:

* Observability Maturity Assessment: This provides the expertise and knowledge needed to improve performance management and operational maturity, allowing teams to align to business and IT goals and objectives. This assessment identifies architectures and strategies to achieve desired business outcomes along with measurable KPIs.

* Multicloud Application Monitoring: Delivering data-driven application performance insights from the browser and mobile app to application middleware and backend databases. It includes a team of observability engineers and consultants who provide technical support and advisory tasks to operate and optimise the observability platform.