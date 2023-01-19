G_1626- DB2 Database Support Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Role Title (Role Level): DB2 Expert (G_1626)

Location: Gauteng , Pretoria

Contract term – Immediate – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems, and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements

Understand tech stack of the current product in order to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.

Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.

Written and oral communication and presentation skills.

DB2

SQL Language and Database experience

Legacy systems i.e DB2 understanding and ability to translate requirements

Experience in Mainframe (incl. VSAM, GDG) configs

Problem-solving skills.

Experience in Agile methodology.

Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.

Experience in modelling software like Visio, [URL Removed] or others

Experience in developing process flows.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience. 3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools

· Data Manipulation and Transformation

· Mainframe Migrations

· Change Data Capture technologies and principles to propagate Mainframe data to cloud targets i.e Confluent Kafka

Desired Skills:

Data manipulation

Confluent Kafka

Process Flow

