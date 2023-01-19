G_1626- DB2 Database Support Engineer

Jan 19, 2023

Role Title (Role Level): DB2 Expert (G_1626)
Location: Gauteng , Pretoria
Contract term – Immediate – 31 December 2025
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems, and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements
  • Understand tech stack of the current product in order to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.
  • Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.
  • Written and oral communication and presentation skills.
  • DB2
  • SQL Language and Database experience
  • Legacy systems i.e DB2 understanding and ability to translate requirements
  • Experience in Mainframe (incl. VSAM, GDG) configs
  • Problem-solving skills.
  • Experience in Agile methodology.
  • Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.
  • Experience in modelling software like Visio, [URL Removed] or others

Experience in developing process flows.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience. 3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· Knowledge of data modelling and data visualisation tools
· Data Manipulation and Transformation
· Mainframe Migrations
· Change Data Capture technologies and principles to propagate Mainframe data to cloud targets i.e Confluent Kafka

Desired Skills:

  • Data manipulation
  • Confluent Kafka
  • Process Flow

