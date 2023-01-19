ICT Senior Test Analyst at Rand Mutual Assurance – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As a Senior ICT Test Analyst, you will be responsible for reviewing Test Cases and Mentoring both Intermediate and Junior Test Analysts. Senior ICT Test Analyst review Test Plans with the guidance of Test Lead / Manager. Senior Test Analyst will be conducting manual system test and automation testing according using automation scripting and testing knowledge.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

Develop and execute of Testing

Review and analysis of project documentation

Identification and extraction of test requirements

Identification and escalation of risks and issues (including documentation issues)

Create test cases and automation scripts

Define and prepare the test data

Sequence test cases

Execute test cases

Log and manage defects

Report testing progress and status to Test Lead / Test Manager

Provide support and training for users and stakeholders

Assist and guide users in the test of systems.

Assist ICT Developers with the understanding of the systems where required.

Assist with the analysis and functional specification of the systems

Develop automation testing on key processes within the system

Identify functions and tests to be automated

Update / Create automation scripts

Execute Test Automation Scripts

Report Automated Test Results with the Development team

Log Automation Defects

Log defects on DevOps

Link the Defect to related Test Cases / User Story (Depending on when the defect was identified)

Ensure that the defect has an Outline (Summary)

Add defect details (Step by step process of how to reproduce the defect.

Attach Screenshots, Policy Number / ID or any other Data which was used when defect was identified

Assign the defect to the Team working with the Story / Functionality under test

Produce defect report and share it with Test Lead / Manager and the team

When defect is fixed, Retest the defect and close

Preparation and presentation of Live Demos to relevant stakeholders

On sprint completion, Send a sign off / Sprint completion document to PMO

Do a demo to Project stakeholders and showcase functionalities developed

Handover the system to UAT Testing team.

Provide support to UAT Team

Sign off UAT and deploy to production /Go Live

Coaching, guidance, and training of Junior ICT Test Analysts

Guide junior test analysts with the assistance of Test lead on selection of Test Technique to be used

Review Test Cases prepared by Intermediate Test Analysts

Mentor Junior Test Analysts on how to Analyse stories / Requirements

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

Knowledge of business policies, processes and procedures, legal compliance

NQF Level 7: Degree in Computer Science or related

Postgraduate degree in IT (advantageous)

ISTQB Advanced

At least 5 years of developing system test cases working experience

At least 5 years of system testing working experience

Understanding of automation

Good understanding of system testing methodologies

Working knowledge and understanding of computer systems and technologies

Ability to interface with users, IT Developers and management

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Working knowledge of automation testing

End to end systems knowledge and understanding

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company that’s 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore, you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Closing date: 25 January 2023

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.

About The Employer:

