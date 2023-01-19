INTERMEDIATE C# DEVELOPER – PRETORIA @ R650K CTC PER ANNUM at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

NEW WORK: If you are a brilliant Intermediate C# Developer with experience in developing multi-tier user-friendly applications then this opportunity is for you! A mission-driven Gaming shop building mobile platforms that are spanning across Africa at a notable rate is on the hunt for guys like you.
In this role you will be responsible for new development and maintenance on multi-tier business applications using best-practice design patterns.
To be part of this easy going, bright, tech driven gaming software company
Essential technologies required:
- C# on .Net
- Windows Communication Foundation (clients and services)
- XAML / WPF
- SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- One the front end, an interest in [URL Removed] will serve you well
Beneficial to have in addition to the above:
- Multi-threaded, load balance and concurrency aware applications
- ORM’s (Entity Framework / Dapper)
- Web API / REST
- MVC and MVVM
- Windows Workflow Foundation
- Message Queuing (RabbitMQ)
