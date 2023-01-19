INTERMEDIATE C# DEVELOPER – PRETORIA @ R650K CTC PER ANNUM at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: If you are a brilliant Intermediate C# Developer with experience in developing multi-tier user-friendly applications then this opportunity is for you! A mission-driven Gaming shop building mobile platforms that are spanning across Africa at a notable rate is on the hunt for guys like you.

In this role you will be responsible for new development and maintenance on multi-tier business applications using best-practice design patterns.

Essential technologies required:

C# on .Net

Windows Communication Foundation (clients and services)

XAML / WPF

SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

One the front end, an interest in [URL Removed] will serve you well

Beneficial to have in addition to the above:

Multi-threaded, load balance and concurrency aware applications

ORM’s (Entity Framework / Dapper)

Web API / REST

MVC and MVVM

Windows Workflow Foundation

Message Queuing (RabbitMQ)

Reference Number for this position is ND[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of up to R650K negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Web API

REST

MVC

MVVM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

