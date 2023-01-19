INTERMEDIATE FULL STACK C# DEVELOPER – CENTURION (HYBRID) @ R680K at E-merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK IN at a digital Healthcare hub in Centurion; who are a go-to-provider across Africa and South Africa.
The current need is for an Intermediate C# Developer who is organised, eager, and has the ability to wear many hats as part of a smaller team environment. You will get involved in custom-built modular digital solutions, delivering quality products, focusing on web applications and backend processing systems that handle large amounts of data.
The team is close-knit and passionate about healthcare; all with the ability to work through the design, development and release cycles, as well as support software products across key clients.
A little more about the TECH STACK:
- You have 4+ Years dev experience working the Microsoft stack: C#, .NET, .NET Core
- Excellent knowledge in SQL, Web API RESTful Services
- Experience with large MSSQL Databases
- On the front end you are skilled in MVC5+, Angular 9+, JavaScript, TypeScript, jQuery, jQuery UI, Bootstrap
- When it comes to cloud you have an interest in Azure
- Experience in financial/ card/ banking or healthcare industries for the win
By Nature, You have a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail, you collaborate well with peers and clients; you are an avid problem solver with good attention to detail.
