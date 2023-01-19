IT Project Manager

Jan 19, 2023

Our client is looking for a passionate Project Manager who has experience with managing large complex application systems and development projects from start to finish.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or IT related field.
  • Project Management Certification (PMP) will be beneficial.
  • 4+ years project management experience.
  • Experience with Software Development and the SDLC.
  • Experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies.
  • Experience with managing people.
  • MS Office and Google suite knowledge.

Responsibilities:

  • Direct and oversee completion of projects.
  • Develop a plan of action including schedule, resources, and work plan.
  • Assess risks and establish contingency plans.
  • Define and manage project scopes and specifications.
  • Manage project resources and delivery of outputs.
  • Manage and report on project budget.
  • Quality control and compliance to specifications.
  • Manage risks, issues, and constraints.
  • Stakeholder management, communication and reporting at project level.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • PMP
  • Project plan
  • Agile
  • SDLC
  • Software Projects
  • Project budget

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

