IT Project Manager

Our client is looking for a passionate Project Manager who has experience with managing large complex application systems and development projects from start to finish.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or IT related field.
- Project Management Certification (PMP) will be beneficial.
- 4+ years project management experience.
- Experience with Software Development and the SDLC.
- Experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies.
- Experience with managing people.
- MS Office and Google suite knowledge.
Responsibilities:
- Direct and oversee completion of projects.
- Develop a plan of action including schedule, resources, and work plan.
- Assess risks and establish contingency plans.
- Define and manage project scopes and specifications.
- Manage project resources and delivery of outputs.
- Manage and report on project budget.
- Quality control and compliance to specifications.
- Manage risks, issues, and constraints.
- Stakeholder management, communication and reporting at project level.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- PMP
- Project plan
- Agile
- SDLC
- Software Projects
- Project budget
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management