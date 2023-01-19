IT Support Technician (Contract) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical IT Support Technician is urgently sought by a Joburg-based Shared Services Centre specializing in the Health sector to fill a Contract role. Your core role will be to provide the relevant IT support to the organization which will include but not limited to hardware, software, operating systems, basic networking, phones and software applications. The ideal candidate should have the following Certifications such as CompTIA A+ & N+ and MCSA with at least 3 years’ experience with Microsoft products, 2 years’ troubleshooting, Apple Mac experience, Active Directory and LDAP user administration while being able to participate in an on-call, after hours support schedule and work independently to resolve and document support issues.

DUTIES:

IT & Technical Support –

Initiate, update, track and close incident/support requests according to SLA.

Ensure effective communication on incidents and resolve incidents within acceptable timeframe.

Setup and manage user accounts and permissions to consent access to a network, which includes basic Active Directory user administration.

Maintain and resolve issues on LAN/WAN, Hardware, VoIP telephone Systems, biometric/Access Control Systems and AV (Audio & Visual) systems connections.

Setup the organization’s computer system to meet specific business goals and support for all Wits RHI sites.

Setup, support and work with equipment such as tablets, external storage devices, computer diagnostic tools, printers, VPN, etc.

Assist in technical upgrading and maintaining of computing systems both Software and Hardware Related.

Handle IT equipment moves.

Back up all information prior to any modifications and ensure accurate and extensive documentation for all changes made as per organisation policies.

Identify when to escalate issues to next level for resolution.

Handle phone inquiries, assess, diagnose problem or issue, and effectively communicate issue and resolution to users.

Coordinate with vendors to resolve technical problems with computing equipment and software.

Work with other team members when necessary to correct or improve desktop and/or laptop performance.

Work with the team to ensure that all procedures and processes are clear and defined.

On-call duties after hours and weekend per on-call rotation schedule.

Administration & Reporting –

Provide documentation of findings and resolutions.

Microsoft ATP Reporting to be completed on a daily basis.

Ensure Active Directory is updated with new users, transfers and terminations on a monthly basis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

CompTIA A+ and N+, Microsoft MCSA.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 years technical experience with Microsoft Products.

A minimum of 2 years troubleshooting experience.

Apple Mac experience.

Basic knowledge of computer applications/systems to troubleshoot issues, proficient knowledge in Microsoft Windows OS.

Experience and relevant training in installing, maintaining, technical troubleshooting and repairing laptops (including Apple Macs) and desktops.

Excellent knowledge of in-house systems, printing, networking, phones, mobile devices and desktop productivity tools.

Solid knowledge of Windows system support and troubleshooting procedures.

Solid knowledge of operating system, hardware and software.

Understanding Active Directory and LDAP user administration.

Ability to participate in an on-call, after hours support schedule and work independently to resolve and document support issues. Daily ticket management and prioritizing of incoming support issues.

Weekend work may be required linked to IT projects.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to communicate complex situations quickly and clearly to people with a variety of technical skills.

The ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Problem solving abilities.

Ability to effectively listen to customers and respond to their requests.

COMMENTS:

