Oracle Functional Consultant – Gauteng Centurion

Jan 19, 2023

We have a few new projects and we will require X4 junior to intermediate Consultants for various Oracle functional positions.
This opportunity will require some travel so a valid passport is a must.
If you are a team player, independant thinker and solution focused, we would love to talk to you.

Candidates muse have working experience and familiar with system processes for:
Oracle Finance OR
Oracle Human Capital Mangement (HCM) OR
Oracle Procurement OR
Oracle Supply Chain.

  1. FInance Consultant.

Must be have a certification in Oracle FIN either SaaS or EBS for one of the following modules:
GL, AR, AP, Tax, cash management, property management and Assets.
Must have a good understading of Oracle finance application architecture.
Must understand the lifecycle for Oracle Projects/Project accounting.
Participlated in at least 1 implementation lifecycle for EBS or SaaS with a Finance module focus.

  1. HCM

Must be have a certification in Oracle HCM
Functional experience in Core HR and either iRecruitement or Payroll
Must have a good understading of Oracle HCM application architecture
Participlated in at least 1 implementation lifecycle for EBS or SaaS.

  1. Procurement( 2 Positions)

Must be have a certification in Oracle Purchasing/ Inventory.
Functional experience in Procurement Modules.
Isupplier, iprocurement
Sourcing, contracts
Purchasing, supplier manangement , supplier lifecycle management.
Optional – inventory and product hub.
Nice to have- project costing/ project accounting

Must have participlated in at least 1 implementation lifecycle for EBS or SaaS with a procurement focus.
A good understanding of the procure to pay cycle

  1. Project Accounting/ Project Costing

Functional experience in Oracle Projects Modules.
Must have participlated in at least 1 implementation lifecycle for EBS or SaaS with a project costing focus.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle EBS
  • oracle SaaS
  • Oracle Procurement
  • Oracle Cloud
  • Oracle HCM
  • Oracle SCM
  • Oracle Financials
  • ERP Implementations

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

