Oracle Functional Consultant – Gauteng Centurion

We have a few new projects and we will require X4 junior to intermediate Consultants for various Oracle functional positions.

This opportunity will require some travel so a valid passport is a must.

If you are a team player, independant thinker and solution focused, we would love to talk to you.

Candidates muse have working experience and familiar with system processes for:

Oracle Finance OR

Oracle Human Capital Mangement (HCM) OR

Oracle Procurement OR

Oracle Supply Chain.

FInance Consultant.

Must be have a certification in Oracle FIN either SaaS or EBS for one of the following modules:

GL, AR, AP, Tax, cash management, property management and Assets.

Must have a good understading of Oracle finance application architecture.

Must understand the lifecycle for Oracle Projects/Project accounting.

Participlated in at least 1 implementation lifecycle for EBS or SaaS with a Finance module focus.

HCM

Must be have a certification in Oracle HCM

Functional experience in Core HR and either iRecruitement or Payroll

Must have a good understading of Oracle HCM application architecture

Participlated in at least 1 implementation lifecycle for EBS or SaaS.

Procurement( 2 Positions)

Must be have a certification in Oracle Purchasing/ Inventory.

Functional experience in Procurement Modules.

Isupplier, iprocurement

Sourcing, contracts

Purchasing, supplier manangement , supplier lifecycle management.

Optional – inventory and product hub.

Nice to have- project costing/ project accounting

Must have participlated in at least 1 implementation lifecycle for EBS or SaaS with a procurement focus.

A good understanding of the procure to pay cycle

Project Accounting/ Project Costing

Functional experience in Oracle Projects Modules.

Must have participlated in at least 1 implementation lifecycle for EBS or SaaS with a project costing focus.

Desired Skills:

Oracle EBS

oracle SaaS

Oracle Procurement

Oracle Cloud

Oracle HCM

Oracle SCM

Oracle Financials

ERP Implementations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

