Project Manager – Bryanston – Fire protection
Position: Project Manager
Function: The purpose of this role is to plan and manage the implementation and profitability of projects, to monitor and manage OSHEM and operational compliance on projects and to support sales and marketing by identifying opportunities and supporting the sales process.
REQUIREMENTS
- Qualifications: NQF 6 in Project Management in the built environment is required
- ·In the absence of relevant qualifications, experience in the relevant field and at the relevant level will be considered
- Experience: 3 – 5 years in project management of built environment projects is required
- Experience in fire protection environment is preferred
COMPETENCIES
Leadership
· Operational planning
· Influencing
· Collaboration
Functional
· Planning and organising
· Budgeting
· Project management
· Contract management
· Written communication
· Risk management
· Quality management
· Service provider management
Key Performance Areas:
Project Planning and Resourcing, Project Management, Project Financial Management, OSHEM and Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Support, Reporting
Desired Skills:
- “fire protection”
- fire systems
- fire safety
- project manager
- project management