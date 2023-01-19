Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Project Manager – Bryanston – Fire protection

Position: Project Manager



Function: The purpose of this role is to plan and manage the implementation and profitability of projects, to monitor and manage OSHEM and operational compliance on projects and to support sales and marketing by identifying opportunities and supporting the sales process.

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications: NQF 6 in Project Management in the built environment is required

·In the absence of relevant qualifications, experience in the relevant field and at the relevant level will be considered

Experience: 3 – 5 years in project management of built environment projects is required

Experience in fire protection environment is preferred

COMPETENCIES

Leadership

· Operational planning

· Influencing

· Collaboration

Functional

· Planning and organising

· Budgeting

· Project management

· Contract management

· Written communication

· Risk management

· Quality management

· Service provider management

Key Performance Areas:

Project Planning and Resourcing, Project Management, Project Financial Management, OSHEM and Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Support, Reporting

Desired Skills:

“fire protection”

fire systems

fire safety

project manager

project management

