Project Manager (ICT)

Jan 19, 2023

A qualified Project Manager is needed at a Telecommunications Service Provider based in Fourways. Experience in the ICT Sector will be preferred, with a track record of managing projects successfully as you will have to develop and implement project management methodologies to achieve set goals in this company.
Minimum requirements:

  • High school diploma (Matric).
  • Bachelor’s degree in related management fields.
  • Project management qualification (e.g., Prince 2, PMP, CAPM or any recognized project management qualification).
  • Experience in working in the ICT industry would be advantageous.
  • Previous skills in managing technical projects.
  • Experience in both agile and traditional methodologies.
  • Great knowledge of MS Office, Asana, and ProWorkFlow.
  • Able to operate and think independently.
  • Systems thinker.
  • Able to interpret performance figures (data evaluation).
  • Strong numerical ability.
  • Administration skills.
  • Great telephone manner skills.
  • Time management skills.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Maintaining a hybrid approach to project management and be flexible enough to adapt to the needs of a particular project.
  • Responsible for developing and managing end-to-end project plans across multiple projects that enable technology development to progress on time, on budget and achieving desired outcomes.
  • Leading and/or participating in stakeholder engagement sessions and put strategic processes in place.
  • Managing, coaching, and developing a high performing team that meets agreed objectives and delivers best practice results.
  • Managing a team of developers and technicians to ensure successful project deliverables.
  • Manage relationships with clients and other stakeholders.
  • Responsible for maintaining smooth communication between project team and project customer.
  • Responsible for predicting project risk and implementing project quality.
  • Develop and managing scope of work.
  • Assisting with the quality assurance and testing of all products.
  • Setting and continually managing project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
  • Responsible for identifying and resolving issues and conflicts within the project team.
  • Defy project scopes, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.
  • Responsible for estimating the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.
  • Developing and delivering progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.
  • Manage budgets and forecasts.
  • Responsible for negotiating with management on discount of product from venders.
  • Create and maintain price lists.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • ICT
  • Telecommunications
  • Prince 2
  • Agile Methodologies
  • CAPM
  • PMP

