Project Manager (ICT)

A qualified Project Manager is needed at a Telecommunications Service Provider based in Fourways. Experience in the ICT Sector will be preferred, with a track record of managing projects successfully as you will have to develop and implement project management methodologies to achieve set goals in this company.
Minimum requirements:
- High school diploma (Matric).
- Bachelor’s degree in related management fields.
- Project management qualification (e.g., Prince 2, PMP, CAPM or any recognized project management qualification).
- Experience in working in the ICT industry would be advantageous.
- Previous skills in managing technical projects.
- Experience in both agile and traditional methodologies.
- Great knowledge of MS Office, Asana, and ProWorkFlow.
- Able to operate and think independently.
- Systems thinker.
- Able to interpret performance figures (data evaluation).
- Strong numerical ability.
- Administration skills.
- Great telephone manner skills.
- Time management skills.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Maintaining a hybrid approach to project management and be flexible enough to adapt to the needs of a particular project.
- Responsible for developing and managing end-to-end project plans across multiple projects that enable technology development to progress on time, on budget and achieving desired outcomes.
- Leading and/or participating in stakeholder engagement sessions and put strategic processes in place.
- Managing, coaching, and developing a high performing team that meets agreed objectives and delivers best practice results.
- Managing a team of developers and technicians to ensure successful project deliverables.
- Manage relationships with clients and other stakeholders.
- Responsible for maintaining smooth communication between project team and project customer.
- Responsible for predicting project risk and implementing project quality.
- Develop and managing scope of work.
- Assisting with the quality assurance and testing of all products.
- Setting and continually managing project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.
- Responsible for identifying and resolving issues and conflicts within the project team.
- Defy project scopes, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.
- Responsible for estimating the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.
- Developing and delivering progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.
- Manage budgets and forecasts.
- Responsible for negotiating with management on discount of product from venders.
- Create and maintain price lists.
Desired Skills:
