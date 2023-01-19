Project Manager (ICT)

A qualified Project Manager is needed at a Telecommunications Service Provider based in Fourways. Experience in the ICT Sector will be preferred, with a track record of managing projects successfully as you will have to develop and implement project management methodologies to achieve set goals in this company.

Minimum requirements:

High school diploma (Matric).

Bachelor’s degree in related management fields.

Project management qualification (e.g., Prince 2, PMP, CAPM or any recognized project management qualification).

Experience in working in the ICT industry would be advantageous.

Previous skills in managing technical projects.

Experience in both agile and traditional methodologies.

Great knowledge of MS Office, Asana, and ProWorkFlow.

Able to operate and think independently.

Systems thinker.

Able to interpret performance figures (data evaluation).

Strong numerical ability.

Administration skills.

Great telephone manner skills.

Time management skills.

Duties and responsibilities:

Maintaining a hybrid approach to project management and be flexible enough to adapt to the needs of a particular project.

Responsible for developing and managing end-to-end project plans across multiple projects that enable technology development to progress on time, on budget and achieving desired outcomes.

Leading and/or participating in stakeholder engagement sessions and put strategic processes in place.

Managing, coaching, and developing a high performing team that meets agreed objectives and delivers best practice results.

Managing a team of developers and technicians to ensure successful project deliverables.

Manage relationships with clients and other stakeholders.

Responsible for maintaining smooth communication between project team and project customer.

Responsible for predicting project risk and implementing project quality.

Develop and managing scope of work.

Assisting with the quality assurance and testing of all products.

Setting and continually managing project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.

Responsible for identifying and resolving issues and conflicts within the project team.

Defy project scopes, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.

Responsible for estimating the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.

Developing and delivering progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.

Manage budgets and forecasts.

Responsible for negotiating with management on discount of product from venders.

Create and maintain price lists.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

ICT

Telecommunications

Prince 2

Agile Methodologies

CAPM

PMP

