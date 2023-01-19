Scrum Master Agile Project Manager at GG Recruitment – Gauteng West Rand

My client, a pure fintech digital inurer, seeks an Agile Delivery Lead with experience as a Software Developer and Scrum Master in a multidisciplinary team, delivering to plan, build and release software products into multiple, African countries. ( REMOTE/ HYBRID)
Requirements
- A 3 year IT degree/diploma
- Scrum Master certification – SAFE prefererred
- At least 3 years experience as a software developer
- 3 years of experience within an Agile Delivery Lead role
- 3 years of Project management experience
- 3 years of experience in a DevSecOps environment
- Proficient in JIRA and Confluence
- Understanding of DEVOPS, working within delivery teams using Cloud Technology will be beneficial
An awesome opportunity to work in an outstanding, progressive & supportive business. Don’t delay, apply today.
Desired Skills:
- Agile Delivery
- Scrum Master
- Agile Lead
- Project Manager
- DevSecOps
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A pure Fintech Digital Insurer that has expanded into 6 of the 23 intended countries. Delivery of back end systems and software as well as frontend digital software products including payment systems and multi-channel digital products
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Study Assistance
- Laptop