Scrum Master Agile Project Manager at GG Recruitment – Gauteng West Rand

My client, a pure fintech digital inurer, seeks an Agile Delivery Lead with experience as a Software Developer and Scrum Master in a multidisciplinary team, delivering to plan, build and release software products into multiple, African countries. ( REMOTE/ HYBRID)

Requirements

A 3 year IT degree/diploma

Scrum Master certification – SAFE prefererred

At least 3 years experience as a software developer

3 years of experience within an Agile Delivery Lead role

3 years of Project management experience

3 years of experience in a DevSecOps environment

Proficient in JIRA and Confluence

Understanding of DEVOPS, working within delivery teams using Cloud Technology will be beneficial

An awesome opportunity to work in an outstanding, progressive & supportive business. Don’t delay, apply today.

Desired Skills:

Agile Delivery

Scrum Master

Agile Lead

Project Manager

DevSecOps

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A pure Fintech Digital Insurer that has expanded into 6 of the 23 intended countries. Delivery of back end systems and software as well as frontend digital software products including payment systems and multi-channel digital products

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Study Assistance

Laptop

