Scrum Master Agile Project Manager at GG Recruitment

Jan 19, 2023

My client, a pure fintech digital inurer, seeks an Agile Delivery Lead with experience as a Software Developer and Scrum Master in a multidisciplinary team, delivering to plan, build and release software products into multiple, African countries. ( REMOTE/ HYBRID)

Requirements

  • A 3 year IT degree/diploma
  • Scrum Master certification – SAFE prefererred
  • At least 3 years experience as a software developer
  • 3 years of experience within an Agile Delivery Lead role
  • 3 years of Project management experience
  • 3 years of experience in a DevSecOps environment
  • Proficient in JIRA and Confluence
  • Understanding of DEVOPS, working within delivery teams using Cloud Technology will be beneficial

An awesome opportunity to work in an outstanding, progressive & supportive business. Don’t delay, apply today.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Delivery
  • Scrum Master
  • Agile Lead
  • Project Manager
  • DevSecOps

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A pure Fintech Digital Insurer that has expanded into 6 of the 23 intended countries. Delivery of back end systems and software as well as frontend digital software products including payment systems and multi-channel digital products

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Group Life Assurance
  • Study Assistance
  • Laptop

