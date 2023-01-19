Senior Project Manager

Our International Client in the pumping industry is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.
The Sales and Project Manager is responsible to identify sales leads, pitch goods or services to new clients and maintain a good working relationship with new clients, achieving sales and profits targets in the underground piping and new forecourt space.
- Acquire new customers
- Sell and promote the complete range of products
- Follow up on new business opportunities and set up meetings
- Planning and preparing presentation
- Communicating new product developments to prospective clients
- Weekly feedback on sales and Customer visits
- Providing feedback to management
- Achieve assigned sales targets
- Meet assigned expectations for profitability
- Achieve new accounts acquisition targets
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc Engineering (Mechanical/ Civil)
- 10 Years of Engineering/ Technical sales background
- Proven Track record managing sales budgets of more than R30 million per year
- Minimum 5 yrs. experience in Oil Industry
- Minimum experience in Project management in Oil Industry
- Mechanical engineering background with experience in pumps and piping
- 2- 5 Yrs. experience in Civil construction
- Sales experience in a business development environment
Desired Skills:
- sales
- project
- manager