Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Primrose

Our International Client in the pumping industry is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.

The Sales and Project Manager is responsible to identify sales leads, pitch goods or services to new clients and maintain a good working relationship with new clients, achieving sales and profits targets in the underground piping and new forecourt space.

Acquire new customers

Sell and promote the complete range of products

Follow up on new business opportunities and set up meetings

Planning and preparing presentation

Communicating new product developments to prospective clients

Weekly feedback on sales and Customer visits

Providing feedback to management

Achieve assigned sales targets

Meet assigned expectations for profitability

Achieve new accounts acquisition targets

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Engineering (Mechanical/ Civil)

10 Years of Engineering/ Technical sales background

Proven Track record managing sales budgets of more than R30 million per year

Minimum 5 yrs. experience in Oil Industry

Minimum experience in Project management in Oil Industry

Mechanical engineering background with experience in pumps and piping

2- 5 Yrs. experience in Civil construction

Sales experience in a business development environment

Desired Skills:

sales

project

manager

