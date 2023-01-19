Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Primrose

Jan 19, 2023

Our International Client in the pumping industry is looking for a Project Manager to join their team.
The Sales and Project Manager is responsible to identify sales leads, pitch goods or services to new clients and maintain a good working relationship with new clients, achieving sales and profits targets in the underground piping and new forecourt space.

  • Acquire new customers
  • Sell and promote the complete range of products
  • Follow up on new business opportunities and set up meetings
  • Planning and preparing presentation
  • Communicating new product developments to prospective clients
  • Weekly feedback on sales and Customer visits
  • Providing feedback to management
  • Achieve assigned sales targets
  • Meet assigned expectations for profitability
  • Achieve new accounts acquisition targets

Qualifications and Experience

  • BSc Engineering (Mechanical/ Civil)
  • 10 Years of Engineering/ Technical sales background
  • Proven Track record managing sales budgets of more than R30 million per year
  • Minimum 5 yrs. experience in Oil Industry
  • Minimum experience in Project management in Oil Industry
  • Mechanical engineering background with experience in pumps and piping
  • 2- 5 Yrs. experience in Civil construction
  • Sales experience in a business development environment

Desired Skills:

  • sales
  • project
  • manager

