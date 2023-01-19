Senior Systems Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Senior Systems/Infrastructure Engineer with significant hands-on experience working with enterprise platform and infrastructure technologies. A strong focus on cloud technologies is essential, with a significant foundation with traditional technologies. It is essential that the individual is both hands on and equally capable of articulate ideas and strategies in writing.

The client’s current Azure environment is global in scale, spanning 19 Azure data centers and includes hundreds of servers and platform service instances. We are looking for an individual with comparable experience and a passion to help shape and mature a large enterprise scaled cloud first environment. In addition to the technical deliverables, the engineer should help to ensure all business requirements are considered, performance expectations are met, costs are managed, and platforms are highly resilient and secure.

The Engineer will also be accountable for delivering hands on support alongside the Global Operations team and other stakeholders when responding to service incidents or critical outages when escalations are necessary.

Key Deliverables:

Technical leadership and hands on support of the organisations Azure environment.

Technical leadership and hands on support of the organisation’s global networks

Working experience with Azure DevOps and other service automation technologies.

Working experience with Windows based server infrastructures..

Maintain technical documentation for supported platforms and hosted services.

Plan and deliver on platform upgrades and updates to remain current and mitigate risk.

Assist with the patching, capacity planning, and administration of services alongside Operations.

Assist with managing budgets for supported platforms and hosted services.

Working alongside Global Operations, assist with technical monitoring and response.

Working alongside Security Operations, assist with security monitoring and response.

Coordinate activities to ensure the on time and on budget delivery of services.

Effective and timely status reports to technology leadership.

Share knowledge across technology and security teams to educate and further establish internal capabilities.

Management of service tickets in response to system issues, changes, and new requests.

Ensure platforms remain highly resilient to meet availability expectations of the organisation in accordance with defined business requirements. This includes the oversight of disaster recovery testing.

Ensure platforms remain cloud optimized, taking advantage of cloud capabilities such as auto-scaling and service automation.

Build, Test, Deploy

Provide hands on leadership during the upgrade or updating of supported platforms and services.

Develop automation templates, scripts, and processes to enable the optimized and consistent delivery of supported platforms.

Manage and coordinate vendors activities to ensure the successful support of platforms.

Ensure platforms are maintained according to defined architectures, aligned with budgets, and tested.

Operational Support

Participate in the Global Change Control process to help manage change across the environment.

Provide operational assistance and oversight in support of globally supported platforms and services.

Support the Global Operations team with the monitoring, patching, capacity planning and administration of platforms and services.

Monitor, plan and deliver platform upgrades and updates with the support of the Global Operations team.

Support the Global Security Operations team with the monitoring and response of security incidents.

Minimum requirements candidate’s need to have to apply for the role:

Significant working experience with Microsoft Azure IaaS and PaaS technologies.

Strong understanding and experience with business continuity technologies.

Working experience with implementation life cycles, methodologies, tools, and practices.

Formal IT qualifications or accreditations (for instance, ITIL, Prince 2, MCSE).

A good understanding of standards and frameworks (for instance, ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials).

Demonstrable experience of managing effective relationships with third party suppliers.

Microsoft certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert’s considered a significant asset.

Other related technology certifications are beneficial.

Minimum of 8 years progressive experience with infrastructure across a broad spectrum of technologies.

Understands enterprise architecture and common IT frameworks.

Understands enterprise and/or program support principles.

Desired Skills:

Virtual servers

Networking

Load Balancers

Storage Accounts

Key Vaults. Web applications

Log Analytics

Automation Accounts

Log Apps

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

