Software Developer

Jan 19, 2023

Are you looking to get into the Investment Industry? Do you have a passion for programming? An independent retail consulting company established two decades ago, with R35bn in assets under consulting is looking to recruit a bright young graduate.
What will you be working on?
You will be solving real business problems end-to-end which will help the consulting business run more efficiently. This includes the automation of data sourcing and reporting

Which technology will you be working on?
Front end dev: TypeScript, VueJs, Tailwind
Back end: C#, PostgreSQL
Experience with these technologies is not a must, but proficiency in related tech stacks is beneficial.

What kind of people are we looking for?
You have a keen interest & experience in programming.
You have a degree in Finance/ BCom/BBusSci or certificate in finance or computer science.
You are a “Manager of One” . This means; given a high-level business problem, “Manager of One” individuals set their own goals & timelines to succeed. People with this mind-set thrive at our company.
Ideally, you have some experience in the financial services/investment industry or have studied in this field

Desired Skills:

  • TypeScript
  • VueJs
  • Tailwind
  • C#
  • PostgreSQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • prov
  • discretionary bonus

