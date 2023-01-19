Software Developer (C#) – Klerksdorp – North West Klerksdorp

You may deem your application to be unsuccessful if you haven’t received any feedback within 3 weeks of submitting your application.

If not residing in the Klerksdorp area, you must be able to come for an interview and relocate to Klerksdorp

Must be able to speak, read and write English and Afrikaans

Please email your detailed word doc CV to [Email Address Removed]

Qualifications and Experience:

Preferably a NQF Level 7 qualification (3-year IT qualification), eg BSc (Hons) ComputerScience. (advantageous)

C# ASP.NET with Angular 6 using RESTful Web API Services (MVC will also be advantageous).

HTML5, CSS3 and Frontend frameworks like Bootstrap.

Experience in databases: MS SQL Server, including development of stored procedures, SSISPackages and SSRS Reports.

Entity Framework, SQL and LINQ.

Experience in Agile Delivery Methodologies via VSTS and Azure DevOps.

Overall understanding around web technologies with secure development standards.

Experience in understanding and working with all aspects of the software development lifecycle.

Mobile Application Development (iOS & Android) via Xamarin will be advantageous.

Design and build new applications using Microsoft and Web Technologies.- Support existing systems and applications.- Produce well designed, testable and efficient applications for critical systems, contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle, using best practices and industry standards and specific Agileprinciples.- Provide system-development support and improvement through alternatives and technologies to improve the quality of solutions and the renewal of system architecture.- Data administration.

Job Description:

Design and build new applications using Microsoft and Web Technologies.

Support existing systems and applications.

Produce well designed, testable and efficient applications for critical systems, contributing in all phases of the development lifecycle, using best practices and industry standards and specific Agileprinciples.

Provide system-development support and improvement through alternatives and technologies to improve the quality of solutions and the renewal of system architecture.

Data administration.

Desired Skills:

Computer literate

communication skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position