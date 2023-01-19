Software Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Are you looking to get into the Investment Industry? Do you have a passion for programming? An independent retail consulting company established two decades ago, with R35bn in assets under consulting is looking to recruit a bright young graduate.

What will you be working on?

You will be solving real business problems end-to-end which will help the consulting business run more efficiently. This includes the automation of data sourcing and reporting

Which technology will you be working on?

Front end dev: TypeScript, VueJs, Tailwind

Back end: C#, PostgreSQL

Experience with these technologies is not a must, but proficiency in related tech stacks is beneficial.

What kind of people are we looking for?

You have a keen interest & experience in programming.

You have a degree in Finance/ BCom/BBusSci or certificate in finance or computer science.

You are a “Manager of One” . This means; given a high-level business problem, “Manager of One” individuals set their own goals & timelines to succeed. People with this mind-set thrive at our company.

Ideally, you have some experience in the financial services/investment industry or have studied in this field

Desired Skills:

TypeScript

VueJs

Tailwind

C#

PostgreSQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

prov

discretionary bonus

