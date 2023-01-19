Software Systems Designer

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

An ideal candidate need to have the ability assist to translate business. other stakeholder requirements and user stories into system requirement and act as a link between business analyst, other requirements stakeholders and the software team and further translate overarching end to end design into detailed designs across multiple asset(s) groupings (higher level of complexity) and provide technical leadership to the software developers and other designers. Contributes to growingevolving the Design discipline to keep abreast with best practices to enable the business technology strategy.

Desired Skills:

End solutions design

use cases

technical documentation

systems flow

System Support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client in Banking Sector is urgently looking for a skilled Software Systems Designer to join the their team in a fast-paced environment.

12 months contract -Hybrid

Duties and Responsibilities

– Ensure an understanding of system requirements and end to end design to produce the detail design

– Ensure understanding of system landscape, standards, legislation and governance to provide effective technical requirements

– Provide asset(grouping) level requirements based on analysis in terms of business and stakeholder requirements

– Understand existing and new technology /domain in detail in order to provide effective designs.

– Understand the operational environment and impact of design on the specific environment.

– Accountable to analyse and produce detailed Designs as per the requirements received.

– Provide or Build On Existing System Use Cases(optional) and sequence, Class, System Flow, Activity, Component diagrams

– Ensure work product or design enables architect target state fulfilment

– Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise of systems analysis and design

– Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems though agile thinking.

– Conduct self development both by mentoring developers and designers and being mentored.

Desired Experience and Qualifictions:

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/IT or equivalent.

– Matric with Mathematics.

– Proven application of creative and innovative skills

– Senior Developer Experience

– Trouble shooting Experience

– Technical leadership

– Operational Experience in Technology/ product

– Credibility in organisation

– Working with various groups to identify alternative solutions to a problem (JAD)

– Managing conflict situations

– Sharing information in different ways to increase stakeholders understanding

– Requirements/ Systems analysis experience

– Architectural thinking

– Strong technical acumen on how the technical landscape fits together

– Broad understanding of end to end landscape, specialisation in one or more domains

– Experience in end to end requirements traceability.

