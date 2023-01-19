Solution Architect – Java at BAIR Recruitment Group

This role requires someone with extensive designing and development experience in Java.
Minimum Requirements
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Relevant Tertiary IT qualification or qualification through experience
Minimum 6 years’ IT development experience
Experience in design and development
Application of IT governance principles
Experience in application development, support and release management
Experience in messaging middleware, web services, SOAP, REST, JSON, SOA, ESB, SMTP, FTP, secure FTP
Experience in systems development upper life cycle quality assurance
Specifically software development experience a benefit
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
System Development Life Cycle
Agile Scrum
Atlassian Tools
Java, Groovy, C#, SQL, Application Servers
Experience in SOA
Troubleshoot and resolve software, and integration problems
Risk Management
Quality, risk and organisational change management
Investigation and analysis of information
Planning
Communication of technical guidance and instruction to users
Ability to write technical instructions in the use of programs and / or program modifications
Interpersonal skills, ability to engage with senior business stakeholders as well
Ability to accept accountability for actions and decisions
Problem resolution
Deciding and initiating action
Leadership
Building networks and good relationships
Develop and implement strategy
IT language knowledge
JOB DESCRIPTION
The incumbent will ensure that solutions are designed, integrated, developed, maintained and enhanced efficiently and effectively and that it delivers against business needs. The incumbent is further tasked with the maintenance of the blueprint that is usable and consistent with the company Enterprise Application Architecture and future technology direction.
PRINCIPLE ACCOUNTABILITIES
Understands how the business requirements can be met using the implemented company Third party package solutions, or defines what additional solutions is needed
Accountable for design of solutions to meet the business requirements
Consulted in the provision of cost estimates
Ensuring the alignment of initiatives to the target application architecture and standards with the company
Assessment of the impact of new business solutions on the Information Technology landscape. Includes execution of technical due diligence across all dimensions of IT
Defines high level data flows between solutions
Work as a team member with Development Managers and other technical staff, to ensure application is implemented according to requirements
Identification of potential risks / issues and give input into risk plan
Active engagement with technology partners to deliver an integrated solution across platforms
Generic Functions
Ensure that the Solution implementation is coherent and consistent with technology strategies, governance and architecture
Respond to business requests for extensions to the scope of the solution through the creation or enhancement of the application and strategies
Provide advice and consultancy across the team on the above strategies and architecture
Participate in reviews and provide guidance to teams to ensure that the architecture and strategies are followed
Establish and participate in design reviews, regular architectural reviews and technical issue management meetings
Ensure that design is optimised for use on the organisations infrastructure
Provide support to other members of the Development Team and members of the Business Management team as required
Develop and maintain a deep understanding of the internal workings of software packages
Work effectively in a team with other Solution Architects, Business Architects and Lead developers to consider design alternatives and agree on appropriate design decisions in support of business requirements
Integration Functions
Maintains and publicizes interfaces between internal internal stakeholders and external systems
Facilitates design and implementation of interfaces between internal stakeholders and external systems
Ensures interfaces defined by different teams are consistent
Maintains a register of published interfaces
Reviews designs to avoid duplication and proliferation of interfaces
Defines messaging architecture and standards
Quality Assurance
Review agreed implementation, to ensure correct interpretation of the requirements and architecture and strategies
Ensure there is adequate testing of configuration or bespoke development
Facilitate and lead the quality assurance processes for design and development to ensure the ongoing integrity of the end-to-end Systems landscape
COMPETENCIES
Client focus
Cultivates Innovation
Drives Results
Collaborates
Flexibility and adaptability
Technical specifications
Component design
Database design
System architecture
About The Employer:
SA citizens only
EE candidates only
Hybrid working – 2 days a week in the office
Please note that applicants not meeting the minimum requirements will not be responded to.