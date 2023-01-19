Solution Architect – Java at BAIR Recruitment Group

This role requires someone with extensive designing and development experience in Java.

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant Tertiary IT qualification or qualification through experience

Minimum 6 years’ IT development experience

Experience in design and development

Application of IT governance principles

Experience in application development, support and release management

Experience in messaging middleware, web services, SOAP, REST, JSON, SOA, ESB, SMTP, FTP, secure FTP

Experience in systems development upper life cycle quality assurance

Specifically software development experience a benefit

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

System Development Life Cycle

Agile Scrum

Atlassian Tools

Java, Groovy, C#, SQL, Application Servers

Experience in SOA

Troubleshoot and resolve software, and integration problems

Risk Management

Quality, risk and organisational change management

Investigation and analysis of information

Planning

Communication of technical guidance and instruction to users

Ability to write technical instructions in the use of programs and / or program modifications

Interpersonal skills, ability to engage with senior business stakeholders as well

Ability to accept accountability for actions and decisions

Problem resolution

Deciding and initiating action

Leadership

Building networks and good relationships

Develop and implement strategy

IT language knowledge

JOB DESCRIPTION

The incumbent will ensure that solutions are designed, integrated, developed, maintained and enhanced efficiently and effectively and that it delivers against business needs. The incumbent is further tasked with the maintenance of the blueprint that is usable and consistent with the company Enterprise Application Architecture and future technology direction.

PRINCIPLE ACCOUNTABILITIES

Understands how the business requirements can be met using the implemented company Third party package solutions, or defines what additional solutions is needed

Accountable for design of solutions to meet the business requirements

Consulted in the provision of cost estimates

Ensuring the alignment of initiatives to the target application architecture and standards with the company

Assessment of the impact of new business solutions on the Information Technology landscape. Includes execution of technical due diligence across all dimensions of IT

Defines high level data flows between solutions

Work as a team member with Development Managers and other technical staff, to ensure application is implemented according to requirements

Identification of potential risks / issues and give input into risk plan

Active engagement with technology partners to deliver an integrated solution across platforms

Generic Functions

Ensure that the Solution implementation is coherent and consistent with technology strategies, governance and architecture

Respond to business requests for extensions to the scope of the solution through the creation or enhancement of the application and strategies

Provide advice and consultancy across the team on the above strategies and architecture

Participate in reviews and provide guidance to teams to ensure that the architecture and strategies are followed

Establish and participate in design reviews, regular architectural reviews and technical issue management meetings

Ensure that design is optimised for use on the organisations infrastructure

Provide support to other members of the Development Team and members of the Business Management team as required

Develop and maintain a deep understanding of the internal workings of software packages

Work effectively in a team with other Solution Architects, Business Architects and Lead developers to consider design alternatives and agree on appropriate design decisions in support of business requirements

Integration Functions

Maintains and publicizes interfaces between internal internal stakeholders and external systems

Facilitates design and implementation of interfaces between internal stakeholders and external systems

Ensures interfaces defined by different teams are consistent

Maintains a register of published interfaces

Reviews designs to avoid duplication and proliferation of interfaces

Defines messaging architecture and standards

Quality Assurance

Review agreed implementation, to ensure correct interpretation of the requirements and architecture and strategies

Ensure there is adequate testing of configuration or bespoke development

Facilitate and lead the quality assurance processes for design and development to ensure the ongoing integrity of the end-to-end Systems landscape

COMPETENCIES

Client focus

Cultivates Innovation

Drives Results

Collaborates

Flexibility and adaptability

Technical specifications

Component design

Database design

System architecture

About The Employer:

SA citizens only

EE candidates only

Hybrid working – 2 days a week in the office

Please note that applicants not meeting the minimum requirements will not be responded to.

Learn more/Apply for this position