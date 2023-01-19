Support Technician

Our Client has a vacancy for a Network Server Technician for a 12 month contract. Must be a strong candidate with strong IT background and very [Email Address Removed] successful candidate will have to take ownership of the project and finish it well on time with the ability to prioritize all the needs of the Client

Server technicians are information technology (IT) professionals who are responsible for installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting the server systems of an IT organization. These technicians must manage both Unix and Windows-based systems to ensure reliability and stability for the clients. They are required to manage data center hardware by providing total diagnosis and repair on hardware issues. Server technicians must also perform regular backups for the organization’s server while providing technical support to follow up inquiries and problems on system servers

Manage and maintain a LAN/WAN

Configure, install and manage virtual machines on servers.

Work extensively installing, configuring and managing VMWare and Microsoft virtual platforms.

Update TCP/IP, DHCP and DNS/WINS settings on all desktops

Maintain all user accounts for entire UNIX / Linux environment.

Perform troubleshooting services for printers, plotters, copiers, scanners, and all PC relate peripherals.

Design and create a SQL database that are used for online enrollment that interact with a PeopleSoft front-end.

Perform routine back office projects such as NDS administration, server upgrades, backup procedures and network performance evaluations.

Provide first level support on the DHCP, mail, news, proxy, and DNS servers for all global customers.

Configure IIS with ASP/XML/PHP module installations.

Build physical servers and provision server builds using VMWare and HyperV.

Resolve major DNS server configuration issues as well as host setting

Manage city wide IIS deployment.

Manage and deploy Citrix server farms.

Manage and maintain a small LAN.

Manage DHCP scopes, options for district servers.

Desired Skills:

Lan/Wan

TCP/IP

UNIX

ASP/XML/PHP

SQL design

HyperV

