System Administrator: Data Governance at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE, commission, steer and ensure the effective and efficient management of the Collibra Metadata tool as the next System Administrator sought by an innovative Financial Services Provider to join its team. Your role will entail coordinating metadata access and metadata load processes for storing and retrieving metadata from relational databases and other file systems, performing 1st Line Support while implementing and configuring automated backups, design and disaster recovery procedures. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science, Information Management or similar field, have 5+ years of IT Administrator experience or its equivalent & 3+ years of administering Metadata Management product including development, installation, configuration, maintenance, enhancement, and support. Your skills should also include SQL, XML, Linux, IBM, Data360 and Manta.

DUTIES:

Responsible for designated maintenance and support, administration operational adoption, implementation and execution across the office.

Stakeholder Engagement –

Build trusting relationships with internal stakeholders facilitating collaboration and cooperation to achieve the tasks and portfolio objectives.

Work closely with internal stakeholders to provide specialist System Administration guidance and support.

Be the first line of contact in respect to any issues logged regarding the Collibra Metadata tool.

System Configuration –

Coordinate metadata access and metadata load processes for storing and retrieving metadata from relational databases and other file systems.

Implement and configure automated backups, design and disaster recovery procedures.

Responsible for upgrades, patches and fixes and future developments of Data Governance tool suites.

Install, configure and maintain.

Administration tasks.

Perform 1 st Line Support.

Line Support. Perform service desk function.

Implementation of tasks and projects –

Assist in R&D.

Perform signed off implementation tasks.

Perform BCP tasks.

Problem and Incident Management –

Study and evaluate user problems and operations in order to produce operational and business continuity.

Oversee problem solving and troubleshooting for the assigned application(s), functional area(s) or project(s).

Monitor and respond to system performance issues, system alerts, manage disk space and assist Developers with server related issue.

Execute Patch Management processes.

Assist Active Directory / Group policy management.

Responsible for health of production system and proactively serve as 1st line support and subject matter expert across the team.

Provide educational/mentoring to Project teams and others.

Proactively identify, propose and motivate improvement opportunities for the Metadata portfolio and Data Governance in general.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology / Computer Science, Information Management OR Business, Engineering, Mathematics, Auditing, or related field. (Minimum) (Honours Degree would be ideal)

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years of IT Administrator experience or its equivalent roles.

3+ Years of administering Metadata Management product including development, installation, configuration, maintenance, enhancement, and support.

Solid understanding of databases and data structures.

IT systems development processes.

Business analysis and design.

Familiar with regulatory requirements such as POPI, GDPR and PCI DSS.

Knowledge in Data Governance and/or Data Management portfolios.

Demonstrated consulting skills, with change management concepts and strategies, including communication, culture change and performance measurement system design.

DAMA-DMBOK principles.

Strong development skills and experience with any Metadata Application.

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required.

Ideal to have –

Understand SQL, Stored Procedures, Shell Scripting, XML, Linux, Web Service technologies.

Experience in setting up repositories, users, security management.

Thorough knowledge of data quality paradigms and data governance concepts is preferred.

Experience in any tool (Informatica, Collibra, IBM, Data360, Manta), Service Integration Framework.

Experience in monitoring the stability of all environments including application performance, support and maintenance and infrastructure utilization.

Familiar with techniques of building lineage with efficient ingestion as data flows through various tools (SQL scripts, ETL tools, black boxes, BI tools).

Knowledge of Data Management standards and data governance practices, Metadata Management, Data Quality, Data Profiling, reference data management and business glossary.

Sound knowledge of User Management, Metamodel Configuration, License Management, Backup and Restore, Metrics and Traceability groups and integrations.

Practical knowledge of Business Processes workflow engineering.

Strong development skills and experience with Collibra and/or Manta Flow.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication (verbal and written) and professional skills are required.

Interpersonal & Relationship Management.

Influencing skills.

Project Management (Methodology specific).

Analytical.

Problem solving.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

System

Administrator

Data

Learn more/Apply for this position