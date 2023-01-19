Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 19, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Collaborate with team, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/DevOps delivery model.

  • Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration, performance and load testing using industry standard tools, fit for purpose.

  • Integrate automation testing at various stages of the build and deploy pipeline for development, regression & release cycles. Working with the feature teams to build up disposable test environments.

  • Overall management and maintenance and preparation of test data.

  • Interpretation of Testing Results and logging of Defects on JIRA.

  • Coordination between development and support environments.

  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during automated testing.

  • Independently analyse, design as well as develop medium, complex testing components required for Automation.

  • Perform continuous quality analysis and provide internal tools to help ensure that quality of the products we ship to customers are of the highest standard.

  • Establish, implement and evolve the formal QA processes to ensure that the group is using industry accepted standard methodologies.

  • Design and develop the testing infrastructure i.e. testing tools, test frameworks, test reporting mechanisms to test software and services, applying NoOps principles.

  • Integrate the testing infrastructure with the continuous integration and continuous deployment systems to ensure all of the tools, services developed are accurately tested and meet the quality goals.

  • Stay knowledgeable of new testing tools and strategies and evaluate the technologies to incorporate into the projects.

  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • Relevant IT Degree

  • 3 years plus in a test automation role, more than 5 year’s total experience in software development

  • ISTQB Certification (Advantageous)

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc

  • Languages: Java, JavaScript

  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing

  • Databases: SQL Language

  • Infrastructure: Familiar with Cloud AWS or AZURE

  • Skills:

  • Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.

  • Test data management.

  • Performance, security and load testing.

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Development experience.

  • Identification, Creation & Sanitation of Test Data

  • Security and Reliability Testing.

  • Portability Testing.

  • Technical Test Case creation.

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

Test Tools Experience:

  • JIRA, XRay, Confluence

  • Selenium / Jenkins

  • Serenity / Cucumber

  • API Testing.

  • Static and Dynamic analysis.

  • Resource Utilisation.

Desired Skills:

  • testing
  • automation Testing
  • Java

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *