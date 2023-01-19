Voip Engineer

Network & VOIP Technician

We are looking for a Technician to provide efficient technical testing services on various products , including Wireless devices, VoIP devices, Switches and Routers to meet the requirements set out in the Firmware Testing Process.

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized distributors and of the top international Broadband, Wireless, Networking and VoIP brands and is continually expanding on product offerings with a strong reputation and proven track record in the ICT industry and trusted by leading ISPs and network operators across Southern Africa.

The Position: We’re looking for a Technician to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R15 000.00 to R18 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Must be proficient with English and Afrikaans

Completed Matric – a must have

Completed Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics or related – a must have

Completed A+ / N+

Completed studies in MTCNA – highly beneficial

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

South African with a valid South African ID

2+ years Networking experience

2+ years experience with VoIP products including PABX

Yealink experience – highly beneficial

Firewall experience – highly beneficial

Must be able to manage time, projects and information

Strong communication required (verbal and written)

Natural problem solving abilities

Must be able to sustain pressure and be self-motivated

Willing to work overtime as needed

Travel may be required for this position

Clear Criminal Record – essential

Clear ITC – essential

Local travel may be required for this position

Responsibilities:

Product Development

Technical solutions architect for Connectivity and VoIP products

Manage the development of each product (standard product) assigned to completion

Investigate and develop new products/services/solutions as requested by management

The product, services and/or solutions may include hardware, network architecture, service systems and all supplementary requirements necessary for successfully launching the product, service and/or solution

Perform firmware quality control testing on complete product range of products.

Your responsibility will require you to test firmware versions received from the manufacturer based on a request from the company or on the normal renewal cycle applicable to firmware

Liaison between the router vendor and customer/management is critical.

Ensuring the product reaches completion within given timeframe

Ensure you have the knowledge of integration, implementation, and maintenance of products you are responsible for in the client environment

Manage the development of each product (customized product) assigned to completion

Product customization for project-based customers

This responsibility will require you to investigate and request alterations to features/functions of a standard product to be acceptable for the customer

This will require you to closely liaise with the development team of the manufacturer and with the product managers of the customer

Testing, problem solving and solution development of customer specific (customized) units against Job Spec

Customer Support:

Provide a 2nd line technical support contact point for all customers.

This 2nd line may however only be reached through the 1st line of support and not directly

Issues will be assigned and worked to completion, communicating with the customer in every step of the process

Assist, when required, with quality control testing on client-specific customized models for incoming batches to ensure units are in accordance with job spec and correct firmware

Teamwork:

It is crucial to work closely with other business units within the company to ensure a complete solution is developed and client expectations are met

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

A+

N+

MTCNA

Networking

VoIP

PABX

Firmware

Testing

Wireless devices

Switches

Routers

Connectivity

Yealink

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

