2061_ AWS Data Engineer (Expert) – Gauteng Pretoria

2061_ AWS Data Engineer (Expert)

Contract term: Immediate – 31 December 2025

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Above average experience/understanding (in order of importance):

e.g. Technical Skills / Technology

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

Cloud Data Hub (CDH)

CDEC Blueprint

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

Glue

CloudWatch

SNS

Athena

S3

Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)

Lambda

DynamoDB

Step Function

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Code Build/Pipeline

CloudFormation

Business Intelligence (BI) Experience

Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)

Kafka

· AWS EMR

· Redshift

Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.

Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts.

Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.

Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.

Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus.

Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues.

Knowledge of the Agile Working Model.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

Relevant IT / Business / Engineering Degree

Certifications:

Candidates with one or more of the certifications are preferred.

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, AWS Certified SysOps Associate, AWS Certified Developer Associate, AWS Certified Architect Associate, AWS Certified Architect Professional, Hashicorp Certified Terraform Associate

Desired Skills:

Terraform

Pythonx3

Boto3

Pyspark

CDEC

SQLOracle/PostgreSQL

Learn more/Apply for this position