Agile Project Manager

Our well-established Client is current looking for a Project Manager with 3 to 5 years project management experience in a software development environment.

Manage the delivery of a project in the SDLC using various Project management methodologies (Agile essential). You would need to be an excellent communicator both written and verbal; a problem solver and an innovator. You should have the ability to facilitate technical discussions and get output and direction for the team.

Experience:

Relevant experience in a similar role

CAPM or equivalent

Managed medium to large complexity project

Experience with running a range of varying projects (Software, Hardware and Infrastructure) end-to-end

Extensive knowledge in project planning from inception to completion

Internal and external stakeholder management skills

ITIL Foundation Certified (preferred)

Experience with Remedy (preferred)

Experience with Microsoft Projects

Experience with Confluence (advantageous)

If you have experience with low to medium complexity projects within a software development environment, we’d love to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

Agile

