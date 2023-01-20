Agile Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Jan 20, 2023

Our well-established Client is current looking for a Project Manager with 3 to 5 years project management experience in a software development environment.

Manage the delivery of a project in the SDLC using various Project management methodologies (Agile essential). You would need to be an excellent communicator both written and verbal; a problem solver and an innovator. You should have the ability to facilitate technical discussions and get output and direction for the team.

Experience:

  • Relevant experience in a similar role
  • CAPM or equivalent
  • Managed medium to large complexity project
  • Experience with running a range of varying projects (Software, Hardware and Infrastructure) end-to-end
  • Extensive knowledge in project planning from inception to completion
  • Internal and external stakeholder management skills
  • ITIL Foundation Certified (preferred)
  • Experience with Remedy (preferred)
  • Experience with Microsoft Projects
  • Experience with Confluence (advantageous)

If you have experience with low to medium complexity projects within a software development environment, we’d love to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile

