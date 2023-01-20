Agile Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our well-established Client is current looking for a Project Manager with 3 to 5 years project management experience in a software development environment.
Manage the delivery of a project in the SDLC using various Project management methodologies (Agile essential). You would need to be an excellent communicator both written and verbal; a problem solver and an innovator. You should have the ability to facilitate technical discussions and get output and direction for the team.
Experience:
- Relevant experience in a similar role
- CAPM or equivalent
- Managed medium to large complexity project
- Experience with running a range of varying projects (Software, Hardware and Infrastructure) end-to-end
- Extensive knowledge in project planning from inception to completion
- Internal and external stakeholder management skills
- ITIL Foundation Certified (preferred)
- Experience with Remedy (preferred)
- Experience with Microsoft Projects
- Experience with Confluence (advantageous)
If you have experience with low to medium complexity projects within a software development environment, we’d love to hear from you.
Desired Skills:
- Agile